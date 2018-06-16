Pulse.ng logo
Dogara urges Super Eagles to make Nigerians proud

Dogara made the call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Friday in Abuja.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Super Eagles players to make Nigerians proud as they prepare for the first match with Croatia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Saturday.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the success of the Super Eagles and appealed to the players to put all they have got into ensuring that they win the group matches and advance to next stage of the competition.

He added that “over the years, football has been a major source of unity in Nigeria, we should, therefore, collectively pray for the Super Eagles as they brace up for the match against Croatia.

“Super Eagles proved to be a strong team during the qualifiers with their record and we expect them to replicate same zeal, spirit and patriotism in the World Cup.”

He said with team work and commitment, the Super Eagles would surely triumph over their opponents in group and knockout stages of the World Cup. 

