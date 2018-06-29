Pulse.ng logo
Diego Maradona Argentina great banned by FIFA in World Cup 2018

Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFA

For his gesture in the game between Nigeria and Argentina, Maradona has been sanctioned by FIFA.

  Published:
Diego Maradona has reportedly been banned by FIFA from his ambassadorial role over his antics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Group D game between Nigeria and Argentina. play Diego Maradona was at the Nigeria vs Argentina game (AFP)
Diego Maradona has reportedly been banned by FIFA from his ambassadorial role over his antics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Group D game between Nigeria and Argentina.

The Argentine great is among the FIFA ambassadors for the tournament in Russia and was in attendance to support his country to qualify for the round of 16.

During the course of the game, the stadium camera’s showed Maradona with an obscene gesture as he raised in middle fingers in celebration of one of Argentina's goals.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has reportedly been banned by FIFA from his ambassadorial role over his antics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D game between Nigeria and Argentina. play Maradona's gestures may have landed in trouble (AFP)

His celebration reportedly has cost him £10,000 which he was receiving as compensation for discharging his ambassadorial duities.

According to several reports, the gesture by Maradona has not gone down well with the world football governing body who expect better from their ambassador for the tournament.

A report by the Vanguard states that the 54-year-old will no longer be paid his allowances due an will also not be allowed to participate as an ambassador at the stadium.

There has been no official statement by FIFA to back the report at the time of this report.

