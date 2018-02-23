news

Isaac Drogba, son of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is ready to follow in his father’s footstep and has signed for Ligue 1 side Guingamp.

Isaac is the eldest child of Drogba and his wife Diakité Lalla, he was born in France but raised in England.

Having kicked off his career with Chelsea Academy during his father’s stay at the club , the 17-year-old has now joined French side Guingamp.

He joins the club his father played for, 16 years ago after they signed him for £80,000 from Le Mans in 2002.

After joining halfway into the 2001–02 season, Drogba scored three goals in 11 appearances. The next season, he netted 17 times in 34 games, helping them to finish a record seventh place.

Drogba proud of his son

A delighted Drogba took to Instagram to express how proud he was of his son.

“Couldn't be more proud of you,” he wrote.

His former Chelsea teammates who knew Isaac when he was a kid also congratulated Drogba Junior.

“Congratulations! I remember Isaac as the small polite boy! Now a man!,” Frank Lampard commented.

“Can't believe how big he is mate, congratulations,” former Chelsea captain John Terry also commented.

'Isaac signed for Guingamp after linking up with their Under-19 side.