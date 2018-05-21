Derby boss Rowett wants to talk to managerless Stoke

news

Derby manager Gary Rowett has asked his Championship club for permission to speak to Stoke about taking charge of the relegated Premier League side.

Stoke are searching for a new boss after Paul Lambert left last week in the aftermath of their slide into the Championship.

Rowett, a former Birmingham and Burton manager, has been in charge of Derby since March 2017 and led the Rams to the Championship play-offs this season, only to lose to Fulham in the semi-finals.

Derby said in a statement on their website: "Derby County Football Club can confirm that Gary Rowett has asked for permission to speak with Stoke City regarding the vacant manager's position at the bet365 Stadium.

"The club is now in discussion with Stoke regarding the matter and will update our supporters in due course."