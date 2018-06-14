Denmark 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

news

Back in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010, Denmark are in Russia without much expectation.

However, a team largely dependent on Christian Eriksen will be looking at how to progress from a tricky Group B.

Captain: Simon Kjaer

Manager: Age Hareide

Nickname: De Rod-Hvide (The Red and White)

FIFA World Cup history (5 appearances)

Fixtures

Denmark Vs Peru

Denmark Vs Australia

Denmark Vs France

Key Men

1. Christian Eriksen

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is the overwhelming standout star of the Denmark team.

Nicknamed "King Christian", Eriksen is one of the top players in the Premier League and has been voted Danish footballer of the year four times.

The midfielder has netted 12 goals in 13 games for Denmark including the fantastic hattrick against Ireland in November that secured their qualification for Russia 2018.

2. Andreas Christensen

After an impressive debut season with the Chelsea senior team, a fantastic outing at Russia 2018 will improve Andreas Christensen’s status as one of the best young defenders in the game.

After breaking into the Chelsea starting XI, Andreas Christensen has further made himself a vital member of the Danish national team.

Squad

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby)

Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen)

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)