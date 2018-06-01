Dele Alli to start against Super Eagles

news

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is set to start for the Three Lions of England when they take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly.

The 21-year-old has been a key figure of Gareth Southgate's side during the qualification campaign for the World Cup but was dropped to the bench for their last international friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy due to dip in form.

Alli, however, finished the season strongly with Tottenham, his two match-winning goals against Chelsea was one of the highlights of the season.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Southgate has been impressed by his performances in training, recovery from injury and his partnership with club teammate Harry Kane.

The report reveals that the midfielder is Southgate’s preferred option forming a partnership with captain Kane up top.

The report also suggests that it is Alli's opportunity to to tie down a starting spot ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup ahead of rivals Jesse Lingard and Danny Welbeck.

Dele Alli Nigerian background?

Dele Alli was born to a Nigerian father Kehinde and English mother Denise, who separated when he was just three years old.

Unlike some footballers of Nigerian background who has not been been to Nigeria before and are representing other countries, Dele is not among this group.

He spent a whole year in Nigeria with his father before they returned abroad, and like his name 'Dele' which is a short form of Bamidele, a name common among the 'Yoruba' in Nigerian.

At 21-years-old he has not made any reference to his roots as he is now an English international who will come against the Nigerian national team,

The Three Lions of England take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly scheduled for the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2.