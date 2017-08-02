Dele Alli poses in suit for GQ Magazine

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Now a bonafide Premier League star, Alli’s profile has risen massively into full celebrity status.

Dele Alli has been featured in the September edition of GQ Magazine in his most dapper and stylish self.

Alli is snapped in a blue designer suit posing with a specially designed ball inside the GQ Magazine where he talked about his growing up in trouble and how football saved him.

Since his move from Milton Keynes to Tottenham in 2015, the midfielder has shone brightly and risen to be one of the best players in the Premier League.

GQ Magazine September 2017 play Alli is not on the cover, his cool photo can be found inside (GQ Magazine)

 

In his feature on GQ Magazine, the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year revealed that he used to hang with the wrong crowd while growing up.

It was football which saved him, taking him from the streets to the pitch where he learnt the game.

The cool photo of him is however not on the GQ cover, appearing only inside before the article titled, ‘Dele Alli: The Future of English Football.'

