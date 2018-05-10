Dele Alli models his clothing line with boohooMAN

Home > Sports > Football >

Dele Alli has taken his brand from the pitch into a new clothing line.

Tottenham Hotspur midfield star Dele Alli modelled his clothing line with UK-based online fashion designer and retailers boohooMAN.

Alli on Saturday, May 5 modelled his new clothing line in partnership with British based clothing brand boohooMAN.

The 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder is already one of the world’s most recognised midfielders following his performances in the Premier League which has seen him crowned PFA Young Player of the Year twice.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Alli discussed why he decided to go into the business of fashion and also about his clothing line products.

Speaking about his collaboration with boohooMAN, Alli said he was approached by the brand and revealed his excitement about the upcoming clothing materials.

“I was extremely excited when boohooMAN approached me to collaborate,”

“I'm really looking forward for everyone to see the collection,” Alli is quoted to say.

Alli also revealed the reason why he delved into the fashion world as he explained that it has been an area that has interested him.

“Fashion has always been an interest of mine and it was great to be able to play a part in the design process,” Alli concluded.

The report reveals that Alli’s clothing range will cost £12-£60 and also there will be an official limited edition jacket which will cost a whopping £100.

boohooMAN has partnerships with several celebrities in the United States of America and the United Kingdom such as rapper French Montana but the collaboration with Alli is the first for a football player.

Alli’s clothing line will be unveiled officially on Thursday, May 10 at a central London venue.

