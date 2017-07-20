Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Danilo :  Real Madrid full-back set for Man City move

Danilo Real Madrid full-back set for Man City move

Pep Guardiola made full-backs his top transfer priority in the close season having released Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City are close to signing Real Madrid full-back Danilo, according to widespread media reports play

Manchester City are close to signing Real Madrid full-back Danilo, according to widespread media reports

(AFP/File)

Guardiola Aguero going nowhere says coach
Confederations Cup Ronaldo hits milestone as Portugal sink New Zealand
La Liga Real reserves thrash Granada, Barca's 'MSN' hit 100 mark
AFC Champions League Al Hilal and Al Ain progress, Al-Rayyan must wait
La Liga Isco winner takes Ronaldo-less Real six points clear
AC Milan New era for Italian 'calcio' as Chinese buy club
Serie A Callejon, Insigne strike as Napoli down Lazio
Gian Piero Ventura Italy coach wary of Albania slip-up
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester City are close to signing Real Madrid full-back Danilo, according to widespread media reports on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola made full-backs his top transfer priority in the close season having released Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna, and Brazilian international Danilo is on the verge of joining Kyle Walker as City's latest recruit in that position.

The deal for the 26-year-old is expected to cost the Premier League side around £26 million ($33.7 million, 29.3 million euros), and with Walker signed in a transfer which could rise to £54 million, that would take City's spending on full-backs alone past the £80 million mark.

Danilo, who joined European champions Real in 2015 from Porto, started just 17 Spanish league games last season with Dani Carvajal often preferred in the right-back role.

The Spanish international started ahead of Danilo in the Champions League final in Cardiff as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to lift their 12th European Cup.

Chelsea are also believed to be keen on securing the Brazilian's signature, but City -- who are also chasing Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy -- remain favourites to complete a deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanishbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with his...bullet
3 Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season...bullet

Football

Omar Gonzalez of the US celebrates after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 19
CONCACAF Gold Cup US battle into semi-finals
Italian police are investigating football clubs for allegedly getting young African players false papers in a probe that could involve Serie A teams, national media reported
Italy Country's football probe over false visas for young Africans
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar pictured during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Juventus on April 11, 2017
Unai Emery Paris Saint-Germain need a Neymar, says coach
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Pep Guardiola confirms that striker is leaving Manchester City