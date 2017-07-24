Daniel Amokachi is still in love with Everton

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi is still very much in love with his former club Everton.

Amokachi spent two seasons with Everton from 1994 to 1996, winning the FA Cup in his first season.

The 44-year-old was in recently in England where he represented Nigeria at the Legends World Cup, ‘Six Sixes’ and was pleased with how he was treated by Everton fans.

“There are a lot of Everton fans who have been in touch on Twitter and they were there at the hotel too. It was good to see them. It was a lot of fun," Amokachi told Sky Sports.

Ahead of next season, Amokachi is hopeful that Everton can challenge for the Premier League title and get European qualification.

"Ronald Koeman has come in and the chairman is spending a lot of money to bring in quality players," he adds. "Hopefully we can get into Europe and into the Champions League," the former Super Eagles forward said.

Amokachi was influential in Everton’s FA Cup win in 1995, scoring two goals in the semi-final win over Tottenham.

Amokachi is the first Nigeria international to play in the FA Cup final, coming on as a 69th-minute substitute for in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley.

Paul Rideout scored the winning goal for Everton.