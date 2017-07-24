Daniel Amokachi is still in love with Everton

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Amokachi spent two seasons with Everton from 1994 to 1996, winning the FA Cup in his first season.

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi is still very much in love with his former club Everton.

Amokachi spent two seasons with Everton from 1994 to 1996, winning the FA Cup in his first season.

Daniel Amokachi play Daniel Amokachi won the FA Cup in his first season with Everton (Professional Sport/Popperfoto/Getty Images)

 

The 44-year-old was in recently in England where he represented Nigeria at the Legends World Cup, ‘Six Sixes’ and was pleased with how he was treated by Everton fans.

There are a lot of Everton fans who have been in touch on Twitter and they were there at the hotel too. It was good to see them. It was a lot of fun," Amokachi told Sky Sports.

Daniel Amokachi play Daniel Amokachi spent two years in Everton (Bob Thomas/Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Amokachi and other Nigerian players who have won the FA Cup

Ahead of next season, Amokachi is hopeful that Everton can challenge for the Premier League title and get European qualification.

"Ronald Koeman has come in and the chairman is spending a lot of money to bring in quality players," he adds. "Hopefully we can get into Europe and into the Champions League," the former Super Eagles forward said.

Daniel Amokachi and Gary Mabbutt play Daniel Amokachi scored two goals in the semi-final against Tottenham as Everton went on to win the FA Cup in 1995 (Getty Images )

 

Amokachi was influential in Everton’s FA Cup win in 1995, scoring two goals in the semi-final win over Tottenham.

Amokachi is the first Nigeria international to play in the FA Cup final, coming on as a 69th-minute substitute for in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley.

Paul Rideout scored the winning goal for Everton.

