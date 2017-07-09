Dani Alves weds Spanish model Joana Sanz in Ibiza

Veteran defender Dani Alves has wedded his partner, Spanish model Joana Sanz in a secret wedding in Ibiza.

The wedding ceremony was a very quiet one with just a few of friends and family in attendance.

A slew of photos has been seen on social media with Alves rocking a white suit to marry his bride.

Sanz is a Spanish model who has worked with the likes of Jimmy Choo and Elle. She regularly shares photos of herself and Alves on her Instagram.

With his personal life sorted, his future his next after he quit Juventus where he won the Serie A and Coppa Italia double last season.

According to reports Manchester City are confident of signing the 34-year-old who worked with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

Move to Manchester City is expected to be completed this week but Paris Saint-Germain are making last ditch attempt to sign him.