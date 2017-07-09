Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Dani Alves weds Spanish model Joana Sanz in Ibiza

Veteran defender weds Spanish model Joana Sanz in Ibiza

The wedding ceremony was a very quiet one with just a few of friends and family in attendance.

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz play Dani Alves wedded Spanish model Joana Sanz in a quiet ceremony on Ibiza (Instagram - @aliciamedina)

Veteran defender Dani Alves has wedded his partner, Spanish model Joana Sanz in a secret wedding in Ibiza.

A slew of photos has been seen on social media with Alves rocking a white suit to marry his bride.

Joana Sanz play Dani Alves and Joana Sanz (Instagram - @joanasanz)

 

Sanz is a Spanish model who has worked with the likes of Jimmy Choo and Elle. She regularly shares photos of herself and Alves on her Instagram.

With his personal life sorted, his future his next after he quit Juventus where he won the Serie A and Coppa Italia double last season.

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz play Dani Alves and Joana Sanz ( Instagram - @joanasanz)

 

According to reports Manchester City are confident of signing the 34-year-old who worked with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz play Dani Alves and Joana Sanz (Instagram - @aliciamedina)

 

Move to Manchester City is expected to be completed this week but Paris Saint-Germain are making last ditch attempt to sign him.

