Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Premier League :  Palace score first league goal of the season

Premier League Palace score first league goal of the season

Crystal Palace finally scored their first Premier League goal this season as Cesar Azpilicueta's own goal put them ahead against champions Chelsea on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi (right) shoots past Crystal Palace's French midfielder Mamadou Sakho during their English Premier League football match at Selhurst Park in south London on October 14, 2017 play

Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi (right) shoots past Crystal Palace's French midfielder Mamadou Sakho during their English Premier League football match at Selhurst Park in south London on October 14, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Crystal Palace finally scored their first Premier League goal this season as Cesar Azpilicueta's own goal put them ahead against champions Chelsea on Saturday.

Palace had failed to score a single goal as they lost their first seven league games, but Roy Hodgson's side gave their fans something to celebrate in the 11th minute at Selhurst Park.

Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye met Andros Townsend's cross and when David Luiz made a block, the ball deflected off Cabaye and then Azpilicueta on its way into the net.

It was the first time Palace had scored in the league since they hit four against Hull in May.

Since then the south London club had seen Sam Allardyce quit as manager before his successor Frank de Boer was sacked earlier this season to make way for Hodgson.

Palace's only other goals had come in the League Cup against Ipswich and Huddersfield.

Their dismal league run is the worst ever start to an English top-flight season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Manchester United Players arrive training in their luxury cars [Photos]bullet
2 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup...bullet
3 Fake News Gyan, Ayew and the world of football fooled by George...bullet

Related Articles

Zenit St Petersburg Russian leaders bidding to stay unbeaten
Premier League Rose, Lamela return to Spurs training
Paul Scholes Man Utd legend interviewed for Oldham manager job - reports
Arsene Wenger Manager admits Ozil, Sanchez could leave in January
Germany Inside country's football factory
Premier League Adrien Silva trains with Leicester as club mulls transfer appeal
Anthony Joshua Boxer trains with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford
Premier League Man Utd held at Liverpool as Mourinho parks bus
Premier League Guardiola tries to heal Pochettino rift

Football

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League match against Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2017
Premier League Seven up City put Stoke to the sword
Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen (R) celebrates with teammate Dele Alli after scoring the team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 14, 2017
Premier League Eriksen strike ends Spurs' Wembley hoodoo
Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha smiles on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park in London on October 14, 2017
Premier League Zaha inspires Palace to Chelsea win
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his scoring 4:0 during their German First division Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg in Munich, southern Germany, on October 14, 2017
Bundesliga Bayern thrash Freiburg on Heynckes return