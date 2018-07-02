Pulse.ng logo
Croatians hail goalkeeper Subasic after World Cup heroics

Thousands of Croatians celebrated their team's dramatic win against Denmark on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

  • Published:
Croatia's supporters celebrate their team's victory against Denmark on the main square in the capital Zagreb play

Croatia's supporters celebrate their team's victory against Denmark on the main square in the capital Zagreb

(AFP)
Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic was the hero, saving three spot-kicks after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

"Croatia in a crazy drama broke Denmark with penalties and progressed to the quarter-finals, Subasic hero of the match!" said the Tportal website.

"Subasic, who saved three penalties, was a hero, while Ivan Rakitic scored the decisive penalty," said the Vecernji List daily paper.

Fans watched the match live on giant screens throughout the country and celebrated the 3-2 win on penalties.

"Subasic saved us! He was an absolute hero of this tough match!" Fran Peric, 20, who watched the match in Zagreb, told AFP.

Fans, many of whom were dressed in Croatia's red-and-white shirts, were singing patriotic songs, lighting flares and waving Croatian flags.

"Subasic defends three penalties and leads 'Fiery Ones'," said the Sportske Novosti paper.

Croatia can match the achievements of the 1998 team, who reached the semi-finals, if they beat Russia in Sochi on Saturday.

