Home > Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend sparks engagement rumours with new ring

Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend of Real Madrid star sparks engagement rumours with a new ring

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend flaunts a diamond-encrusted ring on her right hand to spark the rumours.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez play Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sparks engagement rumours with new ring (REUTERS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The girlfriend of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked engagement rumours after she showed off a new ring on her ring finger on social media.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since 2016 and have a baby together.

They have already been reports that the couple will wed in the summer of 2018 and the rumours have intensified following Rodriguez’s post on Instagram.

In the photo, the Spanish beauty flaunted a diamond-encrusted ring on her right hand, which is customary in Spain for wedding and engagement rings.

Georgina Rodriguez play Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend showed off her new ring on Instagram (Instagram/@georginagio)

 

Con mi persona favorito,” she captioned the photo  which means simply, “with my favourite person.”

Wedding bells?

Portuguese daily Correio de Manha in September 2017, reported that the couple will tie the knot after the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

with Georgina became public knowledge when the couple was pictured together during a trip to Disney in November.

Ronaldo according to reports met his girlfriend in the VIP section of an event hosted by Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana.

play Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly get married this summer

 

They made their first public appearance together at the FIFA Best Football Awards which held in Zurich, in January 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City boss Puel worried about midfielder's...bullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star becomes father for fourth time
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star attends the Best FIFA Football Awards with his pregnant girlfriend
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star goes shopping with girlfriend Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star spends Easter with girlfriend Rodriguez before Champions League clash against Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend of football star loses her job due to paparazzi
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star will reportedly wed Georgina Rodriguez after 2018 World Cup

Football

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton avoids all the mayhem to win in Baku but concedes Ferrari are faster
Football Ferrari are faster admits lucky Hamilton
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah attends a training session at the team's Melwood training complex in Liverpool, north west England, on April 23, 2018 on the eve of their first-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final football match against Roma.
Football Egypt football star Salah signals progress in image dispute
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a top-four place in the Premier League
Football Pochettino says Spurs years ahead of schedule
Ezekiel Bassey
Ezekiel Bassey Former Barcelona star happy with Akwa United return