The girlfriend of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked engagement rumours after she showed off a new ring on her ring finger on social media.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since 2016 and have a baby together.

They have already been reports that the couple will wed in the summer of 2018 and the rumours have intensified following Rodriguez’s post on Instagram.

In the photo, the Spanish beauty flaunted a diamond-encrusted ring on her right hand, which is customary in Spain for wedding and engagement rings.

“Con mi persona favorito,” she captioned the photo which means simply, “with my favourite person.”

Wedding bells?

Portuguese daily Correio de Manha in September 2017, reported that the couple will tie the kno t after the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

with Georgina became public knowledge when the couple was pictured together during a trip to Disney in November.

Ronaldo according to reports met his girlfriend in the VIP section of an event hosted by Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana.

They made their first public appearance together at the FIFA Best Football Awards which held in Zurich, in January 2017.