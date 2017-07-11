Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo with new baby and girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo with new baby and girlfriend

In a new photo, Ronaldo is seen carrying one of his new babies with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also in the snap.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez play Cristiano Ronaldo is spending time with his new twins and girlfriend (Instagram/CristianoRonaldo)

Cristiano Ronaldo Meet new twins of Real Madrid star
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star yet to respond to reports about him fathering twins
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid striker 'father to twins with surrogate mum'
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star expecting twins from surrogate mother
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star splashes £13.5M on new private jet
Confederations Cup Daddy's home - Ronaldo exits tournament to meet newborn twins
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star can’t take his eyes off his new twins
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying his vacation with his new twins and in a new photo, he is seen with his new baby and his girlfriend.

Ronaldo recently became a father to a boy and girl twins Eva Maria and Mateo through a surrogate mother.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo is so in love with his new twins

Cristiano Ronaldo's twins play Cristiano Ronaldo recently became a father again. (Twitter/Cristiano Ronaldo)

ALSO READ: Ronaldo shows off his twins

The Real Madrid star has been absolutely delighted by his new twins which he saw for the first time when he returned from Russia where he represented Portugal in the Confederation Cup.

In a new photo, the 32-year is seen carrying one of his new babies with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also in the snap.

‘Lovely moments’ Ronaldo captioned the photo.

play Ronaldo's girlfriend Rodriguez is reportedly pregnant although it's not confirmed

 

Ronaldo could be expecting more babies as his girlfriend Rodriguez is said to be pregnant.

After his summer break with his family, Ronaldo is expected to resume training with Real Madrid after making a U-turn on his decision to leave the Spanish club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemiabullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet
3 Romelu Lukaku Pogba is so happy his friend is joining Manchester Unitedbullet

Football

Football jerseys bearing the words, "Stay Strong Appie" and the number 34 to show support to Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri at the Ajax football club store in Amsterdam on July 10, 2017 Nouri was "out of life-threatening danger" but still in intensive care after collapsing during a training match in Austria, as relatives flew in to support him, the club said on July 9, 2017.
Abdelhak Nouri Ajax midfielder's heart not damaged
Everton's new signing Wayne Rooney poses for a photograph with his club shirt at Goodison Park in Liverpool on July 10, 2017
Wayne Rooney Record goalscorer says Everton is no 'retirement home'
Super Eagles Team B
Super Eagles CHAN 30-man squad to begin training in Kaduna
Will he stay or go? Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez Arsenal striker going nowhere, insists Wenger