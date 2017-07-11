Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying his vacation with his new twins and in a new photo, he is seen with his new baby and his girlfriend.

Ronaldo recently became a father to a boy and girl twins Eva Maria and Mateo through a surrogate mother.

The Real Madrid star has been absolutely delighted by his new twins which he saw for the first time when he returned from Russia where he represented Portugal in the Confederation Cup.

In a new photo, the 32-year is seen carrying one of his new babies with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also in the snap.

‘Lovely moments’ Ronaldo captioned the photo.

Ronaldo could be expecting more babies as his girlfriend Rodriguez is said to be pregnant.

After his summer break with his family, Ronaldo is expected to resume training with Real Madrid after making a U-turn on his decision to leave the Spanish club.