Cristiano Ronaldo sends autographed jersey to Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has received another gift from Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo has been sending Rashford gifts (Instagram/Marcus Rashford)
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo continued his bromance with Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford by sending him an autographed jersey.

Rashford earlier in the on the month showed off a pair of red Nike Air Max 97 CR7 which he received as a gift by Ronaldo.

The 20-year-old has again received another gift by Ronaldo who had words of encouragement for him.

Ronaldo and Rashord did not run into each other while the Portuguese star was at Old Trafford and although both players are Nike athletes they are yet to feature in an advert together.

Marcus Rashford's Nike Air Max 97 CR7 play Rashford received a red Nike Air Max 97 CR7 (INSTAGRAM - Marcus Rashford)

 

However recent events will suggest that the Rashford and Ronaldo and on very good terms

Ronaldo’s autographed jersey came with a message which said, "To Marcus, keep up the good work."

Big things are expected of Rashford at Manchester United who was nominated for the PFA Young player of the Year and is also expected to be part of the English national team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Still, 20-years-old Rashford has seen his playing time significantly reduced for Manchester United since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

Rashford posted a picture of Ronaldo holding the jersey on hi social media accounts along with a message which said,"Thanks boss @Cristiano."

 

Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Madrid in their Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich.

While Rashford will turn is attention to convincing Jose Mourinho to give him a starting role in their next Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Sunday, April 29.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

