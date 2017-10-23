Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo :  Player still 'The Best' for Real Madrid coach Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo Player still 'The Best' for Real Madrid coach Zidane

The Portuguese is expected to edge out Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to the award thanks to his stunning end to last season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Real Madrid's first four La Liga games through suspension, but has managed just one goal in the last five play

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Real Madrid's first four La Liga games through suspension, but has managed just one goal in the last five

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insisted Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win FIFA's 'The Best' award for 2017 despite his faltering La Liga form so far this season.

Ronaldo missed Real's first four La Liga games through suspension, but has managed just one goal in the last five and was wasteful once more in front of goal as Madrid eased past Eibar 3-0 on Sunday.

"He is the best by a long way," said Zidane when asked if Ronaldo was the best player of his generation.

The Portuguese is expected to edge out Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to the award thanks to his stunning end to last season.

Ronaldo scored 10 times from the quarter-finals of the Champions League on as Real won a first La Liga and European Cup double in 59 years.

However, Messi has already scored 15 times in all competitions for Barca this season and netted a stunning hat-trick to ensure Argentina didn't miss out on next year's World Cup against Ecuador earlier this month.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (L) says Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win FIFA's 'The Best' award for 2017 play

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (L) says Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win FIFA's 'The Best' award for 2017

(AFP/File)

"He has shown it many times, he is always there in the big games," added Zidane.

"All the awards are deserved because he always wants to be the best and he is."

Zidane also defended compatriot Karim Benzema after former England striker and TV presenter Gary Lineker described the Frenchman "overrated."

Lineker's comments came as Benzema missed two huge chances as Real were held 1-1 at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

"He can have his opinion because he is on television a lot, but if you say to me Karim is overrated I don't agree," said Zidane.

"I enjoy watching him on the field."

After Paulo Oliveira's own goal and Marco Asensio's strike put Madrid in command on Sunday, Benzema came off the bench to tee up Real's third for Marcelo.

"Brilliant assist from Benzema. With his sort of quality it's hard to understand why Zidane left him out of the starting lineup," Lineker responded wryly to the attention his comments have garnered in Spain in recent days.

However, Zidane repeated his defence of Benzema's style from his pre-match press conference.

"Karim won't score 60 goals a season, but he will score 25 or 30 and make 30-40," Zidane said on Saturday.

And that point was perfectly evidenced by Benzema's defence splitting pass for Marcelo to fire into the far corner.

"I like players who know how to associate with their teammates," continued Zidane.

"He didn't score, but the move starts with him in midfield."

"It was a lovely move to see for anyone who likes football."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo A leak has it that Real Madrid star will win the 2017...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Super Eagles to face Messi and co in friendly...bullet
3 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Regal superstar tipped for Best FIFA award
FIFA Best Awards Hollywood actor Idris Elba to host ceremony
Cristiano Ronaldo A leak has it that Real Madrid star will win the 2017 FIFA Best Player award
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star sings along to the Champions League anthem
Champions League 5 things we learnt from Matchday 3 fixtures
Mauricio Pochettino Club manager hails 'huge' potential after Madrid draw
Champions League Spurs hold Real as City down Napoli
Marcelo Defender accused of half a million euro tax fraud
Champions League Echoes of George Best as Manchester United and Benfica collide
Champions League Chelsea star Hazard aims to seize spotlight

Football

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt in the Paddock before the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2017 in Austin, Texas
Usain Bolt Retired sprint king determined to pursue football dream
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 22, 2017
Jurgen Klopp Stand up and be counted
Everton's players leave the pitch disappointed at the end of their English Premier League match against Arsenal, at Goodison Park in Liverpool, on October 22, 2017
Ronald Koeman Dutch footballer adamant he can turn Everton's season around
Head coach of China's Guangzhou Evergrande Luiz Felipe Scolari celebrates with the team after winning the Chinese Super League (CSL) title, in Guangzhou, on October 22, 2017
Luiz Felipe Scolari Manager's future up in the air after seven CSL trophy run