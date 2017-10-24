Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo pays bill of 370 people affected by fire in Portugal

Forest fires ravaged swathes of land in central Portugal for days leading to the death of over 40 persons.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo is using his own money to pay hospital bills of people affected by the wildfires in Portugal (EPA)
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shown his generous side again by paying the medical bills of 370 persons affected by fire in his home country Portugal.

Portugal wildfires play Over 40 persons were killed in the fire in Portugal (AFP/File)

According to Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro the Real Madrid star has waded in to settle the medical bills of 370 people injured in the fire.

"Cristiano Ronaldo paid for the medical treatment of the 370 people injured in the Portuguese wildfires," Katia wrote on Facebook before adding; “This is a good way to react.

Ronaldo had also taken to Facebook to react to news of the fire in his home country Portugal and pledged his full support.

Cristiano Ronaldo pays medical bill of 370 people play Ronaldo's sister revealed his good deeds on her Facebook (Facebook/ Katia Aveiro)

 

 “It’s impossible to remain indifferent to this tragedy. Solidarity with the relatives and friends of the victims,” he wrote.

Full support for firefighters who risk their lives to help in the best way possible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP)

ALSO READ: Madeira airport named after Cristiano Ronaldo

This is not the first time Ronaldo is stepping in help victims of fire outbreaks in this home country.

In the summer of 2016, he offered financial support to natives of his hometown Madeira after devastating wildfires which killed three persons.

