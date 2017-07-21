Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo :  Mega-star visits Valencia FC owner Lim in Singapore

Cristiano Ronaldo Mega-star visits Valencia FC owner Lim in Singapore

Dozens of fans and journalists swarmed the Real Madrid forward but were held back by security.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo (C) arrives at Thomson Medical Hospital to visit the daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, on July 21, 2017 play

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) arrives at Thomson Medical Hospital to visit the daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, on July 21, 2017

(AFP)

Manchester United Mourinho rules out Ronaldo move after United rout Galaxy
Mendes Football super-agent in Portuguese tax probe
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with his girlfriend
Pulse List Most fashionable sportspersons in the world
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo with new baby and girlfriend
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
James Rodriguez Colombian player to rekindle career under Ancelotti at Bayern
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Football mega-star Cristiano Ronaldo jetted into Singapore for a flying visit to Valencia owner Peter Lim and his family Friday on his way to a media event in China.

Dozens of fans and journalists swarmed the Real Madrid forward but were held back by security as the world footballer of the year dropped by a private hospital to visit Lim's daughter, Kim, and her newborn baby.

In the hospital lobby, burly bodyguards ushered Ronaldo past fans jostling with media for a picture of their hero, while others who had brought paraphernalia hoping for autographs were left disappointed. He was later smuggled out of a separate exit.

Ronaldo was due to sign an endorsement deal and meet Singaporean billionaire Lim for dinner later in the day. No details of the endorsement deal were released.

Lim is the owner of Hong Kong-based Mint Media, which controls all image rights for Ronaldo, except those relating to Real Madrid.

Lim's publicists said Ronaldo is on his way to China for a Mint Media event.

Lim bought cash-strapped Valencia in 2014, giving it a fresh injection of funds and bringing new management.

But the Spanish club has struggled to turn its fortunes around, with Lim's management under severe criticism from the club's fan base.

He has hired six coaches in the past two years and Valencia's Singaporean chairwoman Layhoon Chan stepped down earlier this month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanishbullet
2 Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season...bullet
3 Jose Mourinho Manager treating Manchester derby as training sessionbullet

Football

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign at least one more player before the transfer window closes next month
Jose Mourinho Manager wants Manchester United to wrap up transfer business
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho (C) shakes hands with team manager Jurgen Klopp during a EFL (English Football League) Cup match in Liverpool, in January 2017
Philippe Coutinho Hands off playmaker, Klopp warns Barcelona
Ahmad Ahmad
AFCON Africa Cup of Nations expands to 24 teams for 2019
Alvaro Morata, pictured in April 2017, is expected to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge
Alvaro Morata Player hails Chelsea as 'best club', Conte 'best coach'