The Champions League title is a dream for every footballer and it’s always a career highlight when a player gets his hands on it.

The best players in the world are obsessed with the Champions League as they are with other big titles so is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo knows a lot about the Champions League, he has played in five finals and won four of them. He is also the highest goalscorer in the history of the competition.

But what no one knew was that the 32-year-old also knows the words to the Champions League anthem.

Ronaldo surprised many when he was filmed singing along to the Champions League anthem just before Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw at home against Tottenham on Tuesday, October 17 .

It was Ronaldo who scored Real Madrid’s only goal of the game, from the penalty spot in the first half.

The anthem officially titled simply as 'Champions League', was written by Tony Britten after he was commission by UEFA in 1992.

The song was performed by London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and sung by the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

The chorus contains the three official languages used by UEFA: English, German, and French.

What we hear at the beginning of every UCL game is just the chorus.

The anthem has never been released commercially in its original version.