Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo knows the Champions League anthem

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star sings along to the Champions League anthem

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised many by signing along to the Champions League anthem.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema play Cristiano Ronaldo filmed singing the Champions League anthem (Twitter/BT Sport)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Champions League title is a dream for every footballer and it’s always a career highlight when a player gets his hands on it.

The best players in the world are obsessed with the Champions League as they are with other big titles so is Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

Ronaldo knows a lot about the Champions League, he has played in five finals and won four of them. He is also the highest goalscorer in the history of the competition.

But what no one knew was that the 32-year-old also knows the words to the Champions League anthem.

Ronaldo surprised many when he was filmed singing along to the Champions League anthem just before Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw at home against Tottenham on Tuesday, October 17.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Tuesday (Kieran McManus/BPI/REX/Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: 4 things you should know about the Champions League

It was Ronaldo who scored Real Madrid’s only goal of the game, from the penalty spot in the first half.

The anthem officially titled simply as 'Champions League', was written by Tony Britten after he was commission by UEFA in 1992.

The song was performed by London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and sung by the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

The chorus contains the three official languages used by UEFA: English, German, and French.

What we hear at the beginning of every UCL game is just the chorus.

The anthem has never been released commercially in its original version.

The official anthem of the UEFA Champions League
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet
2 Super Eagles NFF to receive N4.5B from FIFA after qualifying for 2018...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet

Related Articles

Marcelo Defender accused of half a million euro tax fraud
Mauricio Pochettino Club manager hails 'huge' potential after Madrid draw
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star meets Rivers State Governor Wike
Champions League Echoes of George Best as Manchester United and Benfica collide
Champions League Spurs hold Real as City down Napoli
Champions League 5 things we learnt from Matchday 3 fixtures

Football

Rivers Angels
Rivers Angels 2017 Women's Aiteo Cup winners get N10M
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus ‘And the ting goes skrrrrahh, pap’ for Manchester City striker
Henry Onyekuru
Henry Onyekuru, Kalu Samuel Nigerian players make Team of the Week in Belgium
Imama Amapakabo
Imama Amapakabo New El-Kanemi coach gets a car from Borno State Governor Shettima