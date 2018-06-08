Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr shows his goalscoring talent in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr Son of Portugal star shows his goalscoring talent

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior scores outrageous goals in Portugal vs Algeria friendly.

  • Published:
Son of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his goalscoring talent in a friendly game between Portugal and Algeria on Thursday, June 7.


Ronaldo who recently joined up with his Portuguese teammates ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup was upstaged by his son who showed the composures of a professional footballer in front of goal while having a kick about with one of the sons of Portugal stars.

Ronaldo who is the reigning World Player of the year could only watch in admiration as he son planted the ball in unreachable areas of the goal post.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr play Cristiano Ronaldo was outshined by his son (Youtube)

 

Portugal hosted Algeria in their last preparatory game after a send-off by their president and won 3-0.

Before the match started Ronaldo and his son were seen preparing for the game together and his son seems like the real deal.

The game was played at the home ground of Portuguese giants Benfica and on a night his father failed to score Ronaldo junior was the toast of the Portuguese supporters.

A viral video of the seven-year-old pulling off almost impossible shot techniques has shot in into the limelight further.

 

He will, however, have to wait for his turn to shine in the Portugal jersey as his father and teammates are set to depart for Russia where they will take on Spain, and Morocco.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
