Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Crisis hit Sporting Lisbon replace president

Football Crisis hit Sporting Lisbon replace president

Bruno de Carvalho, the president of crisis-hit Sporting Lisbon, said Sunday that he was standing down after supporters voted that he should resign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sporting Lisbon fans frisked by police as they arrive at Saturday's AGM to vote for the crisis-club president's resignation play

Sporting Lisbon fans frisked by police as they arrive at Saturday's AGM to vote for the crisis-club president's resignation

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bruno de Carvalho, the president of crisis-hit Sporting Lisbon, said Sunday that he was standing down after supporters voted that he should resign.

"For me it's over," De Carvalho said in a long post on Facebook on Sunday. "I quit the club forever."

A general meeting attended by 9,400 members on Saturday voted overwhelmingly by 71% for the 46-year-old's resignation.

The 'Socios', or fan stakeholders in the club, appointed a former president the 73-year-old Jose Sousa Cintra to oversee the club presidency until fresh elections in September.

"Sporting is once again a club in which one can have confidence," Sousa Cintra said.

"And those who have left us can come home, the family is reunited and this is the main thing," he added.

De Carvalho, who was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, has been blamed for the poisonous relationship with players which climaxed in an assault by masked and armed fans at the training ground in mid-May.

He was suspended as president last week by a club committee but had refused to stand down.

The club will hold new presidential elections on September 8.

"I am no longer a member of Sporting," he wrote in his 740-word Facebook statement, saying that he would he would "never go back to the stands" and would post a letter of resignation as a member would on Monday ending "46 years of intense love".

De Carvalho, a former leader of an ultra fan group, complained that the club wanted to become more "populist" but that he had been driven out by the "elite". He also said he had been "cheated" by an "alliance of smelly cretins."

The crisis at the club began when Sporting lost a Europa League game to Atletico Madrid in April and De Carvalho tweeted ferocious criticism of the players.

When they responded demanding "respect", he called the players "spoilt brats" and suspended 19 of them, only to back down ahead of the next match.

Shortly before Sporting lost the Portuguese Cup final to unfancied Aves in May, a 50-strong mob of fans invaded the training centre, attacked the squad, savagely beating some players.

Nine players including Portugal internationals at the World Cup Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins have broken their deals with the club since the horrific attack.

And coach Jorge Jesus also quit the team. He has been replaced by former AC Milan and Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at...bullet

Football

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England beat Panama 6-1 to reach the World Cup knockout rounds
Football Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Captain Kane scored England's first World Cup hat-trick since Gary Lineker against Poland in 1986
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Kane took control of the race for the Golden Boot as a ruthless England thrashed Panama
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Falcao led Colombia back into World Cup contention
Football Falcao, Cuadrado and Mina star as stylish Colombia break Polish hearts