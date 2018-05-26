news

Former Argentine striker Hernan Crespo revealed how strikers were afraid of retired Super Eagles defender Taribo West during his time in the Italian Serie A.

Taribo and Crespo had several duels in Italy during the time the Nigerian played for Inter Milan and AC Milan while Crespo turned out for Parma and Lazio during the same period.

Speaking at a press conference while visiting Nigeria for the 2018 Champions League final , Crespo revealed the Nigerian players he played against and together with and acknowledged the retired defender as one of the most solid of his generation.

He showed praise on former Super Eagles midfielder Jay Jay Okocha as the best he faced, and gave special recognition to Mutiu Adepoju, Daniel Amokachi and former teammates at Chelsea Celestine Babayaro, but was full of praise of Taribo's defensive displays against him.

Crespo revealed how he was never red carded during his career unlike Taribo who was known as to receive cautions and suspensions due to his very aggressive style of defending.