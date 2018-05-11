Home > Sports > Football >

Coutinho unveiled by Konami as PES 2019 cover star

Phillipe Coutinho Konami unveil Barcelona midfielder as PES 2019 cover star

Phillipe Coutinho and David Beckham are the cover stars for PES 2019.

Phillipe Coutinho is the star of PES 2019 (Konami)
Konami have unveiled Barcelona midfielder Phillipe Coutinho as the cover star of the anticipated Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2019.

The entertainment and gaming corporation have revealed that PES 2019 will have three editions namely the Standard Edition, the David Beckham Edition and the digital-only Legends Edition.

Coutinho who was signed by Barcelona from Liverpool graces the cover of the standard edition of PES 2019.

Barcelona have a three year deal with PES for the Camp Nou stadium and images released show Coutinho  gracing the pitch showcasing his skills in short video clips.

Camp Nou play Barcelona have a deal with Konami (Konami)

 

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham is the cover star of the edition in his name which will have extras for ‘My Club’.

Konami also revealed that the legend edition allows players to add one legend to ‘My Club'.

Legends available to choose from include Beckham, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Roberto Carlos, Ruud Gullit, Cafu, Paolo Maldini, Pavel Nedved, Oliver Kahn, Lothar Matthaus and Patrick Vieira.

Coutinho took to his official Twitter account to express his excitement with a message which said, "Can't wait to get my hands on #PES2019 and score more amazing goals like these! Join me. It's coming 30th August and you can pre-order now."

 

Added to improve the game include edge turn, no look pass, control loop, dipping shot and rising shot, while teams should be penetrated easier due to the new 'visual fatigue' system.

PES 2019 by Konami will be available on consoles and PC on Thursday, August 30.

