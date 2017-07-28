Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Coutinho: Liverpool want €150 million for Barcelona target

Coutinho Liverpool want €150 million for Barcelona target

Reports of an interest from Barcelona for Coutinho have returned this summer which Liverpool have sternly brushed off.

  • Published:
Philippe Coutinho play Liverpool want €150 million for Barcelona target, Coutinho (AFP)

Pre-season Friendlies Coutinho stunner gives Liverpool Hong Kong win
Brazil World's number one team to take no chances against Australia
Messi Argentina's Sampaoli banking on Barcelona forward for World Cup revival
World Cup 2018 Messi's Argentina down Brazil in Australian 'Superclasico'
Diego Souza Player gets Brazil chance against Australia
Philippe Coutinho Hands off playmaker, Klopp warns Barcelona
Roberto Firmino Liverpool forward weds long-term girlfriend in Brazil
Liverpool Coutinho bid a waste of time, Klopp tells Barca
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It seems Liverpool are ready to sell their star player Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona if the La Liga giants can fork out €150 million for him.

Reports of an interest from Barcelona for Coutinho have returned this summer which Liverpool have sternly brushed off.

Joaquim Piera of Sport reports that Liverpool have placed a €150m price tag on the 25-year-old midfielder, to scare Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp and Philippe Coutinho play Liverpool have so far turn down any interest in Coutinho (AFP)

 

Piera also believes that Coutinho wants a move to Barcelona who are not ready to spend more than €80m for the Brazil international.

A Barcelona move for Coutinho is largely hinged on if they sell Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain according to Sky Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to splash £196m for Neymar and if they happen, Barcelona will have the money to finance a move for Coutino, Daily Mail believe.

Neymar play Barcelona could the money from the potential sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (AFP)

 

The UK Mirror have also reported that Neymar wants his friend and compatriot at Barcelona but whether Barcelona can afford to make a move without selling Neymar remains a doubt.

Without Neymar at Barcelona, Coutinho will also be less inclined on a move to the Spanish club.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Mbappe Ever wondered why French youngster has a Nigerian middle name?bullet
2 Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder hung out with Neymar, Messi...bullet
3 Tosin Kehinde Youngster could be first Nigerian to play for...bullet

Football

England's forward Nikita Parris reacts after scoring during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 football match against Portugal Stadium Koning Willem II in Tilburg on July 27, 2017
Euro 2017 England, Spain through after women's thrillers
English striker Wayne Rooney played his second game with Everton, his boyhood football club, helping his team achieve a 1-0 victory over Slovakia
Rooney Striker returns in underwhelming Everton win
Bob Bradley coach of United States during the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup Championship against Mexico at the Rose Bowl on June 25, 2011 in Pasadena, California
North American league 2018 Bob Bradley to coach MLS newcomers LAFC
Ini-Abasi Umotong
Ini-Abasi Umotong Super Falcons striker joins FA WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion