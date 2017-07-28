Coutinho: Liverpool want €150 million for Barcelona target

It seems Liverpool are ready to sell their star player Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona if the La Liga giants can fork out €150 million for him.

Reports of an interest from Barcelona for Coutinho have returned this summer which Liverpool have sternly brushed off.

Joaquim Piera of Sport reports that Liverpool have placed a €150m price tag on the 25-year-old midfielder, to scare Barcelona.

Piera also believes that Coutinho wants a move to Barcelona who are not ready to spend more than €80m for the Brazil international.

A Barcelona move for Coutinho is largely hinged on if they sell Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain according to Sky Sports.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to splash £196m for Neymar and if they happen, Barcelona will have the money to finance a move for Coutino, Daily Mail believe.

The UK Mirror have also reported that Neymar wants his friend and compatriot at Barcelona but whether Barcelona can afford to make a move without selling Neymar remains a doubt.

Without Neymar at Barcelona, Coutinho will also be less inclined on a move to the Spanish club.