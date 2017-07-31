Coutinho has told Liverpool he wants to join Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told the club of his decision to leave for Barcelona who he has been linked with all summer.

Several reports have it that Coutinho is Barcelona’s first choice to replace Neymar who is on the verge of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain according to reports.

According to Sports’ sources, Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that they can get Coutinho who has privately agreed to a move.

The report also revealed that Liverpool might be swayed to part ways with their star player.

Coutinho simply wants to be able to win titles which he has not done in his four and half seasons at Liverpool.

Liverpool have not won any trophy since their 2012 Carling Cup win in 2012. Since then Barcelona have won three La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey and one Champions League title.

A transfer fee would be expected to a huge stumbling block for the move as Barcelona are not ready to pay more than €85m for the Brazilian.

Liverpool, however, will be hoping to get a similar fee Barcelona is set to receive for Neymar.