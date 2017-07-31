Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Coutinho has told Liverpool he wants to join Barcelona

Coutinho Midfielder has reportedly told Liverpool he wants to leave for Barcelona

Several reports have it that Coutinho is Barcelona’s first choice to replace Neymar who is on the verge of joining PSG.

Philippe Coutinho play Coutinho says he wants to leave Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told the club  of his decision to leave for Barcelona who he has been linked with all summer.

Philippe Coutinho (right) play Philippe Coutinho has been linked with Barcelona all summer (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to Sports’ sources, Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that they can get Coutinho who has privately agreed to a move.

The report also revealed that Liverpool might be swayed to part ways with their star player.

Philippe Coutinho play Liverpool are however refusing to sell Philippe Coutinho (AFP)

Coutinho simply wants to be able to win titles which he has not done in his four and half seasons at Liverpool.

Liverpool have not won any trophy since their 2012 Carling Cup win in 2012. Since then Barcelona have won three La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey and one Champions League title.

Neymar play Barcelona want Coutinho to replace Neymar who is reportedly on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain (AFP)

 

A transfer fee would be expected to a huge stumbling block for the move as Barcelona are not ready to pay more than €85m for the Brazilian.

Liverpool, however, will be hoping to get a similar fee Barcelona is set to receive for Neymar.

