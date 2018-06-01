Home > Sports > Football >

Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew

Football Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew

Germany's World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to take over at Real Madrid after reports he has been approached to replace Zinedine Zidane.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. play

Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany's World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to take over at Real Madrid after reports he has been approached to replace Zinedine Zidane.

"Of course I can completely rule that out now," Loew told reporters at Germany's World Cup training camp at Eppan, north Italy, after Spanish daily Marca claimed Real had already approached the 58-year-old German.

"Real Madrid will surely find a very, very good substitute for Zinedine Zidane.

"His resignation surprised me a little, but he is the best judge of whether the team has reached it's peak (under him).

"If he feels now is the right time, then you have to respect that."

Loew has only recently signed a contract extension with the German football federation (DFB), until the 2022 World Cup, and says he is fully focused on successfully defending the world title at Russia 2018.

Loew last coached at club level in 2004, when he was at Austrian Vienna, and under his stewardship Germany has reached at least the semi-finals of every international tournament since the 2006 World Cup.

Loew's crowning moment was in holding aloft the 2014 World Cup trophy in Rio de Janeiro.

However, he underlined his status in Germany as a superstar coach by winning the Confederations Cup last year with an inexperienced squad after leaving all of his stars at home.

Germany play Austria in Klagenfurt on Saturday and Saudi Arabia next Friday in their final friendlies before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Mexico in Moscow on June 17, having also drawn South Korea and Sweden in Group F.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of...bullet
2 Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titlesbullet
3 Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World...bullet

Football

Arsene Wenger
Zinedine Zidane 'Wenger to Real Madrid' trends on Twitter after manager's sudden resignation
Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino
Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"
AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci greets fans at the end of the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on today at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth
Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report
Dele Alli
Nigeria vs England Dele Alli to start against Super Eagles