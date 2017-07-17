Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Costa parties in Atletico Madrid shirt as he nears Chelsea exit

Diego Costa Striker parties in Atletico Madrid shirt as he nears Chelsea exit

Costa who wants to leave Chelsea is seen in an Atletico Madrid shirt in a post on his Instagram Live.

Diego Costa parties in an Atletico Madrid shirt while holidaying in Brazil

Diego Costa might have given us a hint of where he will be heading as he nears an exit from Chelsea.

Costa is definitely on his out of Chelsea following his revelation that he has been told he’s not in Antonio Conte’s plans for next season.

Diego Costa has often made it clear that he prefers a return to Atletico Madrid

 

The striker still holidaying in his home country Brazil, shared a video on his Instagram of him partying while wearing an Atletico Madrid jersey.

The 28-year-old got a comment from his Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas which he replied saying; “give Costa a hug.

Costa has been given extra time off by Chelsea as he seeks for a move to Atletico Madrid.

The striker had earlier revealed that he received an SMS from Conte informing him that he won’t be the in his plans for next season.

Costa says he has been told he's not wanted at Chelsea

 

He prefers a move to his former club Atletico Madrid despite a transfer embargo which bans them from signing any player until January 2018.

According to some reports, he might join a club on the short term before a January move to Atletico Madrid.

