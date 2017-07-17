Diego Costa might have given us a hint of where he will be heading as he nears an exit from Chelsea.

Costa is definitely on his out of Chelsea following his revelation that he has been told he’s not in Antonio Conte’s plans for next season .

The striker still holidaying in his home country Brazil, shared a video on his Instagram of him partying while wearing an Atletico Madrid jersey.

The 28-year-old got a comment from his Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas which he replied saying; “give Costa a hug.”

Costa has been given extra time off by Chelsea as he seeks for a move to Atletico Madrid .

The striker had earlier revealed that he received an SMS from Conte informing him that he won’t be the in his plans for next season.

He prefers a move to his former club Atletico Madrid despite a transfer embargo which bans them from signing any player until January 2018.

According to some reports, he might join a club on the short term before a January move to Atletico Madrid.