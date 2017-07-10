Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

COSAFA Cup :  Zimbabwe confirm dominance over Zambia

COSAFA Cup Zimbabwe confirm dominance over Zambia

This was the fourth time the neighbouring nations have met in the final of the annual regional competition and Zimbabwe...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zimbabwe have won three of four COSAFA Cup final matches against Zambia play

Zimbabwe have won three of four COSAFA Cup final matches against Zambia

(AFP/File)

CAF Elections Live Ahmad beat Hayatou to win CAF presidential election
Issa Hayatou African football chief faces challenger in bid for 8th term
Malawi Country's FA withdraw from 2019 AFCON, 2018 CHAN
Infantino FIFA head to meet African football bosses
FIFA Candidates for presidency lobby southern Africa for support
Africa Nations Championship Qualifier Report Mauritius 0 South Africa 2 (agg 0-5)
2017 African Nations Cup South Africa v Mauritius
International Friendly Report South Africa 2 Angola 1
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zimbabwe confirmed their superiority over Zambia in COSAFA Cup southern Africa championship finals by winning 3-1 in Phokeng Sunday to lift the trophy a record fifth time.

This was the fourth time the neighbouring nations have met in the final of the annual regional competition and Zimbabwe have won three.

Knox Mutizwa put Zimbabwe ahead in the first half at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace stadium in the northwest South African platinum mining belt with his fifth goal of the championship.

Lubinda Mundia nodded Zambia level before half-time via his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

Despite playing their sixth match in 14 days, Zimbabwe proved stronger in the second half and goals from Talant Chawapiwa and Ocean Mushure gave the "Warriors" a deserved triumph.

It was the fourth goal of the tournament for defender Mushure, who finished third in the scorers' chart behind team-mates Ovidy Karuru (six) and Mutizwa (five).

"I am very happy for the boys and myself," said Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa, who captained his country in their first international, a 6-0 win over Mozambique 37 years ago.

"Playing six matches in 14 days and scoring 19 goals were tremendous achievements and I am sure our people are proud of us."

"At half-time I told the boys to keep going forward because Zimbabwe are blessed with gifted attackers who can score goals regularly."

Zambia coach and former national team striker Wedson Nyirenda was magnanimous in defeat, describing Zimbabwe as "the most mature team in the competition and worthy champions".

"Schoolboy errors, particularly at the back, cost us this match. We lost concentration during the second half and were severely punished," he said.

"After equalising, my boys thought they already had their hands on the trophy and fell asleep. We came here with a young team and I hope valuable lessons have been learnt."

The first Zimbabwe goal came gift-wrapped from Zambia goalkeeper Allan Chibwe, who was outjumped by Mutizwa and the ball landed in the net on 22 minutes.

Mundia equalised with a well-placed header off a cross that gave Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova no chance.

Zimbabwe regained the lead on 56 minutes when Chawapiwa fired a rebound into the net after a Mutizwa header came back off the post.

Chawapiwa turned provided for the third goal after 67 minutes, cutting the ball back for Mushure to score with a shot into the corner of the net.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support...bullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet
3 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court...bullet

Football

Football agent Mino Raiola
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
German international defender Antonio Rudiger, formerly of Italian club Roma, is Chelsea's second signing of the closed season
Antonio Rudiger Chelsea sign Germany defender
A 4-1 home victory over CAPS United of Zimbabwe in Algiers ensured USM of top place in Group B with 11 points from six matches
CAF Champions League USM, Ahly Tripoli advance, 10-man Zamalek out
Hedgardo Marin (C) celebrates the opening goal as Mexico beat El Salvador 3-1 in the Group C opener of the CONCACAF Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico open title defense with 3-1 win over El Salvador