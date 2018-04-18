news

DR Congo football body boss Constant Omari is being held for allegedly embezzling $1m in office.

Omari who is the president of the DR Congo Football Association (Fecofa) has been taken into custody and is now being questioned about his role in the embezzlement of $1 million.

Asides his position as the FA President of DR Congo, Omari also occupies the role of vice president for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to a report by the BBC, Omari’s detention was confirmed on Wednesday, April 18 by an investigating body.

Omari is not the only high ranked sports official linked with the embezzlement of the $1 million.

Barthelemy Okito who is the sports ministry secretary general, alongside FA vice-presidents Theobad Binamungu and Roger Bondembe are also being held for questioning.

The magistrates revealed that the four officials held were "currently being heard" as they discussed the use of funds meant for the public to organize matches for the national team as well as club sides.

The report states all four parties accused over the embezzlement of the $1 million have the same lawyer Alain Makengo.