Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

CONCACAF Gold Cup :  US roll out big guns for Gold Cup knockout rounds

CONCACAF Gold Cup US roll out big guns for Gold Cup knockout rounds

Having squeezed into the knockout rounds on goal difference, the Americans have taken full advantage of tournament...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bruce Arena, head coach of the United States watches the action in the second half during an international friendly between USA and Ghana at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium on July 1, 2017 play

Bruce Arena, head coach of the United States watches the action in the second half during an international friendly between USA and Ghana at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on July 1, 2017

(Getty/AFP/File)

Martina Everton swoop for Southampton's defender
CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico blanks Curacao to reach quarters
CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica, El Salvador secure spots in competition quarters
Gold Cup Dempsey, Howard join USA for tournament playoffs
CONCACAF Gold Cup Costa Rica, Canada reach quarter-finals of tournament
CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica hold Mexico to goalless draw
CONCACAF Gold Cup Morris brace lifts US to 3-2 win over Martinique
Florent Malouda French Guiana in hot water after 'ineligible' player starts
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US coach Bruce Arena will look to the old guard when his team attempts to book a place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals with victory over El Salvador on Wednesday.

Having squeezed into the knockout rounds on goal difference, the Americans have taken full advantage of tournament rules that allow teams to make up to six squad changes after the group stage.

Arena has used the regulation to bring in four players with more than 100 caps each -- Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley and Tim Howard.

With attacking midfielder Darlington Nagbe also drafted in, as well as goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, the American squad has a more familiar look to it from the experimental line-ups that faced Panama, Martinique and Nicaragua in the group stage.

"The players we're bringing now give us a little bit more experience, so I think it's a good mix with the group we had here already," Arena said.

"Group play was an opportunity for a lot of players to get a chance. Now as we enter the knockout phase of the tournament we've got to be ready to play each and every game - win and go on, lose and go home - so bringing in some experienced players, players with some quality, I think is just going to make our team better," he added.

The new additions should make Wednesday's quarter-final in Philadelphia a formality.

The US has only suffered one loss against El Salvador in the team's history, a lone defeat which occurred fully 25 years ago in February 1992.

The reward for the winner on Wednesday will be a semi-final against either 2014 World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica or Panama. Costa Rica and Panama also meet in the last eight on Wednesday.

In the other side of the draw, Jamaica face Canada in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday while holders Mexico face Honduras.

The final of the tournament takes place in Santa Clara on July 26.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Togo striker says his family stopped him from signing...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker in Manchester City squad for...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with...bullet

Football

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the renewed two-year contract rewarded the "incredible success" Chelsea had enjoyed in Conte's (pictured) first season
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager signs improved Chelsea deal
Pachuca's new footballer, Japanese Keisuke Honda, puts his new jersey on next to the team's president Jesus Martinez, during his official presentation, at the Football University on the outskirts of Pachuca, Hidalgo State, Mexico, on July 18, 2017
Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanish
Jose Mourinho says he sees Manchester United as a long-term project
Jose Mourinho Man Utd manager 'ready for 15 years' at Old Trafford
Eight people were killed when part of a football stadium collapsed in Senegal's capital Dakar on Saturday
In Senegal Investigation begins into football stadium disaster