Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

CONCACAF Gold Cup :  Mexico open title defense with 3-1 win over El Salvador

CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico open title defense with 3-1 win over El Salvador

Mexico are without the regulars who competed at the Confederations Cup in Russia last month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hedgardo Marin (C) celebrates the opening goal as Mexico beat El Salvador 3-1 in the Group C opener of the CONCACAF Gold Cup play

Hedgardo Marin (C) celebrates the opening goal as Mexico beat El Salvador 3-1 in the Group C opener of the CONCACAF Gold Cup

(AFP)

Mexico coach apologizes for outburst
CONCACAF Gold Cup Davies double as Canada down French Guiana at tournament
In Mexico Football's Gold Cup blow as coach banned for six games
Gold Cup US, Mexico to try new football talent
USA Vs Ghana Debutants strike as US down Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal without forward for Mexico play-off
United States The Americans meet World Cup football nemesis, Ghana ahead of Gold Cup
Bruce Arena US national team coach sets Gold Cup lineup with eye on World Cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mexico launched their CONCACAF Gold Cup title defense with a comfortable 3-1 victory over El Salvador in their Group C opener on Sunday.

A young Mexico side aiming to capture an eighth Gold Cup crown took the first step with goals from Hedgardo Marin, Elias Hernandez and Orbelin Pineda.

Mexico are without the regulars who competed at the Confederations Cup in Russia last month.

And manager Juan Carlos Osorio could only watch from a hospitality suite at Qualcomm Stadium as he serves a six-game ban for an outburst directed at Confederations Cup officials.

Colombian Luis Pompilio Paez directed the team from the sideline, and the inexperienced side rose to the challenge offered by a tenacious El Salvador, who responded to Marin's eighth-minute header of a free kick with Nelson Bonilla's goal in the 10th.

Hernandez put Mexico ahead again before halftime with a ferocious strike in the 29th.

Darren Mattocks (L) of Jamaica collides with Quentin Jakoba of Curacao as the Reggae Boyz take three points with a 2-0 win play

Darren Mattocks (L) of Jamaica collides with Quentin Jakoba of Curacao as the Reggae Boyz take three points with a 2-0 win

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Gallardo lofted a cross from the right and found Hernandez, who turned slightly and rifled a shot past Benji Villalobos.

Substitute Orbelin Pineda stretched Mexico's lead in the 55th. Hernandez fired in a cross from the right and an advancing Villalobos missed it. Pineda, racing toward the left post, tapped the ball toward the open net and it squeezed inside the right post.

"To start with a win is very important," Paez said. "It gives the group a lot of confidence, and it's easier to correct defects by wining than by losing."

"Our Achilles' heel was the defense in the first half, but we made adjustments and things were solved," he added.

Paez had not yet spoken with Osorio immediately after the game. Under the suspension handed down by FIFA, the coach is not allowed to enter the locker room.

Mexico's Elias Hernandez (11) celebrates his goal against El Salvador in CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C match, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on July 9, 2017 play

Mexico's Elias Hernandez (11) celebrates his goal against El Salvador in CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C match, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on July 9, 2017

(AFP)

"Surely he suffered a lot more up there than down here," Paez said of Osorio's enforced vantage point away from the team. "But I'm sure he's happy."

With the win, Mexico stretched their unbeaten run against El Salvador to seven games, a streak that dates back to 2009.

On Thursday they'll take on Jamaica, the team they beat in the 2015 final, in Denver.

The Reggae Boyz overcame a sluggish first half to beat Curacao 2-0 in the first match of the day's double-header.

Romario Williams in the 58th minute and Darren Mattocks in the 73rd, gave the Reggae Boyz three points and a measure of revenge for their 2-1 defeat to Curacao in the June 25 final of the Caribbean Cup.

Keeper Andre Blake kept Jamaica in the contest with several fine saves before Williams opened the scoring with an awkwardly angled shot that found its way inside the near post.

Substitute Mattocks sealed the win with a sharp left-footed blast past Curacao keeper Eloy Room into the roof of the net.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support...bullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wifebullet
3 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United-bound striker to appear in court...bullet

Football

Shanghai Shenhua playing Jiangsu Suning in March: Carlos Tevez's club is taking legal action over suggestions of match-fixing
Carlos Tevez Player's Chinese club hit out at fixing claims
Dani Alves and Joana Sanz
Dani Alves Veteran defender weds Spanish model Joana Sanz in Ibiza
Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba
Romelu Lukaku Pogba is so happy his friend is joining Manchester United
Remo Stars players suffer food poisoning
Remo Stars Players hospitalised with food poisoning