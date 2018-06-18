Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Colombia fret over James as embattled Japan loom at World Cup

Football Colombia fret over James as embattled Japan loom at World Cup

Despite sacking their coach just 71 days before the World Cup, Japan will attempt to prove their doubters wrong on Tuesday against a Colombia side sweating on the fitness of star midfielder James Rodriguez.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Colombia's star midfielder James Rodriguez is struggling with a calf strain ahead of their opening World Cup match against Japan in Saransk play

Colombia's star midfielder James Rodriguez is struggling with a calf strain ahead of their opening World Cup match against Japan in Saransk

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Despite sacking their coach just 71 days before the World Cup, Japan will attempt to prove their doubters wrong on Tuesday against a Colombia side sweating on the fitness of star midfielder James Rodriguez.

The top scorer at Brazil 2014 is a doubt for the Group H opener at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk after struggling with a strain in his left calf, which also flared up last February.

The Bayern Munich attacking midfielder is key to Colombia's chances of repeating their run to the quarter-finals four years ago in Brazil.

James, 26, netted six goals and created four assists to help Colombia qualify for Russia, while midfielder Wilmar Barrios is also battling to be fit.

The Colombian football team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia play

The Colombian football team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

(AFP)

However, the South Americans face a Japan side who would struggle to avoid an early World Cup exit even if they were under Jose Mourinho, according to former coach Philippe Troussier.

In a recent AFP interview, Troussier suggested Japan have "no chance" of reaching the knockout stage after sacking Vahid Halilhodzic in April.

"Even if they play with Mourinho or Arsene Wenger, it would be so difficult for Japan to get to the last 16," said the Frenchman, who steered Japan to the second round of the 2002 World Cup.

Troussier's bleak prediction follows unsettling events in the national team.

High-risk move

Japan's coach Akira Nishino (R) is under pressure to get a win in their first World Cup game against Colombia despite being appointed just 71 days before the Group H opener play

Japan's coach Akira Nishino (R) is under pressure to get a win in their first World Cup game against Colombia despite being appointed just 71 days before the Group H opener

(AFP)

After Halilhodzic was sacked, the Japanese FA replaced him with former technical director Akira Nishino.

The 63-year-old has plenty of experience in the J-League, but at national level has only ever worked with Japan's Under-20 and Under-23 teams before.

With Robert Lewandowski-led Poland and Senegal also to come in the group, Japan need a good start.

"If Poland was the first match it would be different. But the fact that Colombia is the first match and Senegal the second – for me, on paper at least they have no chance," said Troussier.

The high-risk move to install Nishino will be tested in Saransk as the Japanese try to improve on the 4-1 drubbing handed to them by Colombia at the 2014 World Cup when Jackson Martinez scored twice.

Japanese team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia play

Japanese team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

(AFP)

Colombia marched into the last 16 and the result sent the winless Japan home after finishing bottom of their group, a record they are desperate to improve on despite the last-minute change of head coach.

"Despite that, I think we will cope," said Japan captain Makoto Hasebe.

"We have three tough opponents. But they are not (defending champions) Germany, so we have a chance and we hope we can go further."

Their form in the pre-World Cup friendlies gives Japanese fans hope.

They romped to an impressive 4-2 win last week over Paraguay when midfielder Takashi Inui scored twice, after defeats to Switzerland, Ghana and Ukraine.

Colombia are unbeaten this year after seeing off France 3-2 in March before goalless draws against fellow World Cup contenders Egypt and Australia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Croatia Time and where to watch Nigeria’s opening game of...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Croatia Live updates as Super Eagles lose their World Cup...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2bullet

Football

Robert Lewandowski is spearheading Poland's World Cup campaign
Football Lewandowski v Sane as Poland brace for Senegal test
Mexico fans gathered in the capital's main Zocalo square erupt as their team defeated Germany at the World Cup
Football Mexico quakes with joy over World Cup upset win
Philippe Coutinho scored a stunner as Brazil played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Sunday, June 17.
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
Germany face an uphill task at the World Cup after defeat by Mexico
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup