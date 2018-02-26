Home > Sports > Football >

Coca-Cola: How to win an all-expense VVIP ticket to see the Trophy

Coca-Cola How to win an all-expense VVIP paid ticket to see the trophy

Yes, you can enjoy VVIP treatment from Coca-Cola and hang out with top celebrity personalities at a VVIP Trophy Viewing event. Here's how to win your ticket.

How to win an all-expense VVIP paid ticket to see the Trophy play

All-expense VVIP paid tickets to see the World Cup Trophy

Coca-Cola is creating a huge emotive experience for Nigerians with the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour.

An all-expense VVIP ticket to go see the most prestigious trophy in the sport universe when it arrives in Lagos is up for grabs.

The word out there is that Coca-Cola is rewarding lucky consumers with a VVIP experience as they get to fly winners into Lagos from any part of Nigeria, provide 5-star accommodation, enjoy VVIP treatment from Coca-Cola and let’s not forget hang out with top celebrity personalities at a VVIP Trophy Viewing event.

Simply follow Coca-Cola Nigeria on their official social media platforms; on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and participate in the VVIP tickets challenge.

Also these radio stations, Cool FM, Brilla FM, Wazobia FM and Naijainfo have Coca-Cola branded radio activations going on that engage their audience and give out VVIP all-expense paid tickets. Just tune in daily and participate!

Join the conversation online using the hashtag #SeeTheTrophyNG and #ReadyFor.

