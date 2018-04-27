Coca-Cola “Score the Trip to Russia” promo stands out

Home > Sports > Football >

The FIFA World Cup Tournament is definitely the biggest sport platform that the World will ever come to know.

This year, Russia is the host country for the FIFA World Cup Tournament and as usual brands all over are leveraging Russia 2018 to create emotional connections with their customers. Amidst all the noise, the Coca-Cola, “Score a Trip to Russia” promo is undoubtedly the mother of all Russia 2018 promos here in Nigeria. Here is why…

  1. Coca-Cola is taking 22 winners in the “Score a Trip to Russia” Promo to Russia to watch the FIFA World Cup games live in Russia later in June.

  2. The winners will be going to Russia on a tour across over 5 European countries  on an exclusive 7 day boat cruise.  

  3. The winners will have the exclusive opportunity to hang out live and direct with the Super Eagles team. (Coca-Cola is the official partner of Nigeria Football Federation; NFF).

  4. Teenagers between the ages 13-16 who will get to win will be flag bearers who walk the Super Eagles out of the tunnel when they are scheduled to play matches.

  5. Coca-Cola is the official soft drink of the Super Eagles and global partners of the FIFA World Cup, so the winners are guaranteed of exclusive experiences in Russia. (Recall Coca-Cola brought us the original FIFA World Cup Trophy in a tour to Nigeria).

