Coach Rohr permits Super Eagles players to fast during Ramadan

Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo and England are during the Ramadan period.

Ahmed Musa and Gernot Rohr play Coach Rohr permits Super Eagles players to fast during Ramadan (Instagram/Ahmed Musa )
Super Eagles players will be allowed to partake in Ramadan fast ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Muslims all over the world from Thursday, May 17 partake in the Ramadan Fast, a period where they stay without food from dawn to sunset.

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria get ready to camp ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has permitted his Muslim players to partake in the fast.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa is one of the Muslim players in the Super Eagles (AFP/Getty Images)

This year’s Ramadan period will end just before Nigeria’s opening game of the 2018 World Cup against Croatia on Saturday, June 16 but during the fast, they will be warm-up matches against DR Congo on Monday, May 28 and England on Saturday, June 2.

Rohr has no problem with his players fasting

Shehu Abdullahi and Rafal Kurzawa play The Super Eagles will play two World Cup warm-up games during the Ramadan (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
 

Rohr, however, has no problem with Muslim players partaking in the fast.

My Muslim players are free to observe Ramadan, I have no problem with that,” Rohr said during an interview with ace sports analyst Godwin Enakhena on Top Radio.

Shehu Abdullahi and Ahmed Musa are some of the Muslim players in the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

