Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Clinton Njie :  Cameroonian striker seals permanent Marseille switch

Clinton Njie Cameroonian striker seals permanent Marseille switch

Njie was part of the Cameroon squad which won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cameroon international striker Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan in France, the Premier League club said play

Cameroon international striker Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan in France, the Premier League club said

(AFP/File)

Gomis Marseille win without injured striker
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso fight back to hold Cameroon
Ligue 1 Balotelli off as Monaco close Ligue 1 gap on Nice
Pulse List Top 5 highest paid African players in Ligue 1
Ligue 1 Nice stay top as Marseille earn welcome Ligue 1 win
Marseille Ligue 1 club sees out old era with win
Premier League Spurs sign Nkoudou from Marseille on five-year deal
Europa League Preview Tottenham Vs Borussia Dortmund
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cameroon international striker Clinton Njie has joined Marseille on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan in France, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs from Lyon in 2015 but featured sparingly at White Hart Lane before he was shipped out to Marseille, where he scored four goals in 23 appearances.

"We have reached an agreement with Marseille for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie," read a brief statement on Tottenham's website. "We wish Clinton all the best for the future."

Njie was part of the Cameroon squad which won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Six Sixes Former internationals represented Nigeria at 'Legends' World Cup'bullet
2 Carl Ikeme Man City goalkeeper visits Super Eagles goalkeeperbullet
3 Carl Ikeme Rohr, Pinnick visit Super Eagles goalkeeper in Londonbullet

Football

Curacao's midfielder Leandro Bacuna (L) and Mexico's defender Jair Pereira (C) jump for the ball as Curacao's forward Gino van Kessel watches (R) during the second half of their CONCACAF Gold Cup match at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico blanks Curacao to reach quarters
Bamba Kane
Senegal African country puts sporting events on hold
Darren Mattocks (R) of Jamaica celebrates with teammate Owayne Gordon after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C match, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on July 16, 2017
CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica, El Salvador secure spots in competition quarters
Francesco Totti, who recently made a tearful farewell to Roma after 25 years at his boyhood club, has been linked with Major League Soccer, with Miami FC -- coached by Totti's close friend Alessandro Nesta -- among those keen on his signature
Tokyo Verdy Japanese football club abandons Totti chase