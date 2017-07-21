Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Christopher Samba :  Aston Villa sign veteran defender

Christopher Samba Aston Villa sign veteran defender

France-born Samba has also played for Hertha Berlin in Germany as well as Russian sides Dynamo Moscow and Anzhi Makhachkala.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Veteran Congo international defender Christopher Samba signed a one-year contract with English second-tier side Aston Villa, a club he says he has always had "the utmost respect for" play

Veteran Congo international defender Christopher Samba signed a one-year contract with English second-tier side Aston Villa, a club he says he has always had "the utmost respect for"

(AFP/File)

Rostov coach Igor Gamula banned for racist comments
Elmohamady Villa sign Egypt star from Hull
John Terry Defender named Aston Villa captain
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemia
John Terry Veteran defender rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
Ini-Abasi Umotong Super Falcons star graduates with 1st class in UK university
In China Pork, sweets off menu for 'fat' footballers as Spanish take charge
John Terry Chelsea legend signs for Aston Villa
Divorce Saga My mum advised me against marrying Gloria Appiah - Odartey Lamptey
Krasnodar surprise Spartak Moscow in the Russian Premier League
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran Congo international defender Christopher Samba penned a one-year deal with English second-tier side Aston Villa on Thursday after impressing coach Steve Bruce on a trial.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after leaving Greek club Panathinaikos in January and will bring with him a wealth of experience of English football having spent five years at Blackburn Rovers between 2007 and 2012.

France-born Samba has also played for Hertha Berlin in Germany as well as Russian sides Dynamo Moscow and Anzhi Makhachkala.

"I have enjoyed my time with Aston Villa and I am very pleased to continue this association after signing my contract with the club," Samba told the club's website.

"I have played against Aston Villa many times and it’s always been a club I have had the utmost respect for because of its standing in the game."

"I can’t wait to put the shirt on this coming season. It's a big season as everyone knows and if I can play my part in making it successful, I will be very happy."

Villa have been busy in the transfer market as they look to return to the Premier League having signed Egyptian international midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady from Championship rivals Hull City on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, former Chelsea captain John Terry joined the Birmingham club on a one-year contract.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanishbullet
2 Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season...bullet
3 Morata Striker arrives London with his wife ahead of Chelsea movebullet

Football

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign at least one more player before the transfer window closes next month
Jose Mourinho Manager wants Manchester United to wrap up transfer business
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho (C) shakes hands with team manager Jurgen Klopp during a EFL (English Football League) Cup match in Liverpool, in January 2017
Philippe Coutinho Hands off playmaker, Klopp warns Barcelona
Ahmad Ahmad
AFCON Africa Cup of Nations expands to 24 teams for 2019
Alvaro Morata, pictured in April 2017, is expected to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge
Alvaro Morata Player hails Chelsea as 'best club', Conte 'best coach'