English Championship side Bolton Wanderers have released Nigerian forward Chinedu Obasi just two months after his signing.

Obasi signed for Bolton Wanderers during the second half of the season on a free transfer.

After two months with the club that survived relegation, Obasi will have to begin a search for another employer.

According to a statement on the official Bolton website, Obasi and six other players have been discarded after the expiration of their deals.

“Bolton Wanderers have today confirmed that seven players will not be offered new deals when their current contracts end on Saturday 30 June.

“Derik Osede, Dorian Dervite, Chris Taylor, Jem Karacan, Mark Howard, Jan Kirchhoff and Chinedu Obasi have all been informed by manager Phil Parkinson that they are free to look elsewhere once their contracts end at Macron Stadium.

“With the majority of the squad on overseas holidays, further meetings with the remaining out-of-contract players will take place in the next seven to 10 days,” the statement on the website read.

Speaking on the released player Bolton head coach Phil Parkinson thanked Obasi and the six other players and wished them luck in their next clubs.

He said, “I would like to thank the players for their contributions to Bolton Wanderers Football Club and wish them well for the future.”

Since his signing Obasi featured only for the reserve team as he failed to make a single appearance for the first team.

His release means he will now be unable to emulate Bolton legend Jay-Jay Okocha who is regarded as a cult hero by the club.

Now 31, Obasi featured for the Flying Eagles team that finished runners-up at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and with the Super Eagles at the 2010 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2010 FIFA World Cup.