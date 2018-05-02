news

Nigerian-born midfielder Faustino Anjorin inspired Chelsea’s U-18 side to victory in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final where they defeated their Arsenal counterparts 4-0 (7-1) on aggregate on Monday, April 30.

Arsenal lost the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Friday, April 27 and were hoping to turn the tie around in the second leg played at the Emirates Stadium.

Nigerian born forward Xavier Amaechi was in action for the Arsenal from the start but could not help his teammates as they succumbed to a heavy defeat.

Other players of Nigerian descent in action were Bukayo Saka, Joseph Olowu, James Olayinka, and Folarin Balogun all of Arsenal.

With a first leg win, Chelsea took the lead through Billy Gilmour in the 10th minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea’s second in the 55th minute to all but guarantee victory.

Anjorin sealed the result with Chelsea’s third of the game and the last of the encounter.

The victory means that Chelsea have won the FA Youth Cup five times in a row.

Chelsea’s U-18 team bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the final of the UEFA Youth League .