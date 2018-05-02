Home > Sports > Football >

Faustino Anjorin inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup over Arsenal

Faustino Anjorin Nigerian-born midfielder inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup victory

Anjorin scored Chelsea's last goal in a 7-1 aggregate win over Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup final.

Faustino Anjorin inspired Chelsea to a 7-1 aggregate win over Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup final
Nigerian-born midfielder Faustino Anjorin inspired Chelsea’s U-18 side to victory in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final where they defeated their Arsenal counterparts 4-0 (7-1) on aggregate on Monday, April 30.

Arsenal lost the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Friday, April 27 and were hoping to turn the tie around in the second leg played at the Emirates Stadium.

Nigerian born forward Xavier Amaechi was in action for the Arsenal from the start but could not help his teammates as they succumbed to a heavy defeat.

 

Other players of Nigerian descent in action were Bukayo Saka, Joseph Olowu, James Olayinka, and Folarin Balogun all of Arsenal.

With a first leg win, Chelsea took the lead through Billy Gilmour in the 10th minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea’s second in the 55th minute to all but guarantee victory.

Chelsea FA Youth Cup Champions play Chelsea defeated Arsenal 7-1 on aggregate to win the 2018 FA Youth Cup (Twitter/Chelsea)

Anjorin sealed the result with Chelsea’s third of the game and the last of the encounter.

The victory means that Chelsea have won the FA Youth Cup five times in a row.

 

Chelsea’s U-18 team bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the final of the UEFA Youth League.

Anjorin, Amaechi, Saka, Balogun and other players of Nigerian descent are still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles provided they do not represent another country’s senior national team in a competitive match.

