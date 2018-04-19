Home > Sports > Football >

Michy Batshuayi is on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Chelsea.

Chelsea reportedly want £50m from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund to make Michy Batshuayi’s loan move permanent in the summer.

Batshuayi was loaned out of the Premier League by Chelsea in the winter transfer window as they brought in French striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

The striker was sent on loan after struggling to get game time following the signing of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Batshuayi has since settled down well in Germany and has scored a total of 12 goals since his arrival.

Dortmund have shown interest in making the loan deal of Batshuayi permanent following a string of impressive performances since his arrival.

However, the possibility of Batshuayi continuing beyond his loan deal has suffered a set back as the Daily Mail reports that Dortmund have been asked to cough up a whopping £50m to secure his services.

The report states that Chelsea never doubted the ability of Batshuayi but wanted more game time for him which brought about the loan move.

Chelsea are confident that Batshuayi's services are still needed at Stamford Bridge, hence a high asking price to Dortmund.

Dortmund will have to pay significantly more than the £33.1m than Chelsea paid to bring him from Marseille in 2016.

Batshuayi is currently injured and faces the possibility of not making the Belgium national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

