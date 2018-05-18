Home > Sports > Football >

Top 6 games to look out for this weekend

These are the top six games to look out for this weekend.

  Published:
Eric Bailly, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Valencia play There will be a battle between Manchester United and Chelsea at Wembley (Sports Illustrated)
Some leagues in Europe will play their last fixtures of the season, but there are still some high profile games left to keep you entertained, here is a list of some top matches this weekend (May 18-20).

Saturday, May 19

1. Chelsea vs  Manchester United (FA Cup) 5:15 PM

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United is the game of the weekend that no one wants to miss.

Jose Mourinho vs Antonio Conte, but one of these coaches will have a trophyless season.

Expect a highly contested game at Wembley Stadium, which is set to define their season and possibly next season.

The pick of the games this weekend, sit down and enjoy.

2. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt (DFB Pokal) 7:00 PM

Bayern Munich have a chance to celebrate another trophy and complete the domestic double but will have to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal final.

Bayern Munich play Bayern Munich could celebrate another title on Saturday (Reuters)

 

Niko Kovač will want to end his reign at Frankfurt with a trophy to prove to have something to his new employers, while the Bavarians will like to give Jupp Heynckes a perfect send-off.

An interesting game expected, Bayern will start as huge favourites and should win comfortably, but in a final anything could happen.

For lovers of German football, this is the perfect wrap up for the season.

3. Villarreal vs Real Madrid (La Liga) 7:45 PM

Third-placed Real Madrid travel to Villarreal for their last La Liga fixture of the season but with one eye on their Champions League final game against Liverpool next weekend.

With Liverpool not playing this weekend they have extra days of rest and some key Madrid players are also expected to sit this one out.

Real Madrid players play Madrid play Villarreal but will have one eye on Liverpool (AFP/Getty Images)

 

Madrid will however not want to go into the final with a defeat which should be interesting as Villarreal who are fifth on the table and will aim to cap off their season in style.

4. Lyon vs Nice (Ligue 1) 8:00 PM

Lyon will aim to all but confirm their place in next season’s Champions League with a victory over Mario Balotelli’s Nice.

Lyon's forward Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring during the Ligue 1 football match against Troyes at The Aube Stadium in Troyes on October 22, 2017 play Can Lyon wrap up a Champions League spot? (AFP)

 

The trio of Mariano Diaz, Nebil Fekir, and Memphis Depay have produced some of the best-attacking football in Europe this season and expect a very attacking game when they play against sixth-placed Nice.

For lovers of the French Ligue 1, this is the game to watch.

Sunday, May 20

5. Lazio vs Inter (Serie A) 7:45 PM

To determine the last Champions League spot in Italy, fifth-placed Inter Milan travel to fourth-placed Lazio for the decider.

6. Deadly finisher Mauro Icardi has struck 24 times for Inter in Serie A and has 48 points. play Can Icardi fire Inter Milan to the Champions League (Getty Images)

 

In the Serie A, head to head will be used to judged who finishes in the fourth spot, therefore if Inter were to beat Lazio and finish level on points, Lazio’s six-goal advantage will be useless.

Two of the best forwards in the league go head to head in Ciro Immobile and Mauro Icardi, for undoubtedly the biggest game in Italy on the final day.

6. Barcelona vs Real Sociedad (La Liga) 7:45 PM

Barcelona will aim to give Andres Iniesta a perfect final game when they host Real Sociedad.

Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (up) fights for the ball with Espanyol's Papakouli Diop during their Spanish La Liga match, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on September 9, 2017 play Andres Iniesta will play his final match for Barcelona on Sunday (AFP/File)

 

Unlike Real Madrid, Sociedad have stated that they will do the guard of honour, as Barcelona will aim to bounce back from defeat in their last La Liga game at Levante even though they travelled to South Africa for a friendly in midweek.

Expect title celebrations at the Camp Nou, as they say, farewell to a legend that defined an era of Barcelona dominance.

