Fabregas, Hazard others dress up for David Luiz's birthday party

David Luiz celebrated his 31st birthday after Chelsea beat Southampton in the FA Cup.

  • Published:
Chelsea stars play David Luiz had his Chelsea teammates in abundance at his 31st birthday party (Instagram/Willy Cabellero)
Chelsea stars Cesc Fabregas, Eden Hazard and other teammates dressed up in fancy outfits as they turned up for David Luiz’s 31st birthday.

The Brazilian star marked his birthday on Sunday, April 22 by inviting his Chelsea teammates over to celebrate.

After goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal, Luiz’s teammates gathered to celebrate his new age.

Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso and Pedro play Chelsea stars celebrated with David Luiz on his 31st birthday. (Instagram/Cesc Fabregas)

 

Former Chelsea stars such as Aston Villa’s John Terry and Stoke City’s  Asmir Begovic graced the occasion with their partners.

The costume dress up party was held at a nightclub called Under the Bridge which is located underneath Stamford Bridge.

Luiz’s Brazilian teammate Willian was dressed as an Egyptian Pharaoh, while Terry caught the eye dresses as a Honey Monster.

Marcos Alonso wore a Batman costume, Pedro came to the party as Harley Quinn, Willy Cabellero wore on an old-school wig, while Fabregas was dressed in old-school disco attire.

Asmir Begovic, David Luiz play David Luiz had a costime themed birthday party (Instagram/Asmir Begovic )

 

More impressive dress up came from Andreas Christensen donned a gangster outfit, Begovic imitated Tom Brady quarterback for the New England Patriots, Hazard was the pick of them all dressed as a bank robber.

Chelsea return to action when they take on Swansea City in their next Premier League on Saturday, April 22.

