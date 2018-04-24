news

Chelsea stars Cesc Fabregas, Eden Hazard and other teammates dressed up in fancy outfits as they turned up for David Luiz ’s 31st birthday.

The Brazilian star marked his birthday on Sunday, April 22 by inviting his Chelsea teammates over to celebrate.

After goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal , Luiz’s teammates gathered to celebrate his new age.

Former Chelsea stars such as Aston Villa’s John Terry and Stoke City’s Asmir Begovic graced the occasion with their partners.

The costume dress up party was held at a nightclub called Under the Bridge which is located underneath Stamford Bridge.

Luiz’s Brazilian teammate Willian was dressed as an Egyptian Pharaoh, while Terry caught the eye dresses as a Honey Monster.

Marcos Alonso wore a Batman costume, Pedro came to the party as Harley Quinn, Willy Cabellero wore on an old-school wig, while Fabregas was dressed in old-school disco attire.

More impressive dress up came from Andreas Christensen donned a gangster outfit, Begovic imitated Tom Brady quarterback for the New England Patriots, Hazard was the pick of them all dressed as a bank robber.

Chelsea return to action when they take on Swansea City in their next Premier League on Saturday, April 22.