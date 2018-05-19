news

Chelsea star Victor Moses has stated that he wants to make up for the red card he received in last season’s FA Cup final against Arsenal when they take on Manchester United in this season’s edition.

The Blues take on Manchester United in the 2018 FA Cup final which presents a chance of redemption for the wingback.

Moses was dismissed in last season’s final against Arsenal and Chelsea after a second yellow card as they eventually lost 2-1.

In an interview with Goal, Moses stated that the dismal in last seasons final is still his worst experience as a player.

He said, "Yes, definitely, it was the worst feeling ever that I’ve experienced in my career, and in a final as well."

Moses stated that the red card incident is in the past and he is hoping to make amends for Chelsea in this year’s final.

"It would be a dream [to score the winning goal], but the most important thing is that it’s all about the team and the team effort. We need to work hard, stick together and, hopefully, if we can do that, we can overcome anyone,” Moses said.

Chelsea failed to defend their Premier League title and were unable to pick a ticket to next season’s Champions League which has seen several managers linked to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season .

Moses has sights on scoring the winner against Manchester United but admitted that it would be difficult to do so.

“We know we have Man United in the final, but it won't be easy. If we can win it, it will be a great bonus, but we just want to finish strong," he said.

"Every single one of us wants to stay disciplined and focused and do what the manager asks of us on the pitch and make sure that we win. The most important thing is that we just have to motivate ourselves to win it.”

Jose Mourinho sent Moses on loan during his time in charge of Chelsea but Moses insists he has nothing to prove against his old boss.

He said, "No, to be honest, I just want to play my football, it’s got nothing to do with Jose.

“It’s only about that I’m a Chelsea player, I want to win the final, that’s the most important thing."