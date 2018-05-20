Home > Sports > Football >

Victor Moses was in action as Chelsea beat Manchester United to win the 2018 FA Cup.

(Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
Chelsea star Victor Moses has stated that he 'deserves some accolades' after his side defeated Manchester United 1-0 to win the 2018 FA Cup.

The Blues won the final over against their former manager Jose Mourinho through a penalty converted by Eden Hazard in the 22nd minute.

Moses who was dismissed in last season’s final against Arsenal and Chelsea, featured for all 90 minutes in this years final.

During the celebrations, Victor Moses is seen on Video saying 'deserves some accolades' after wining another trophy with Chelsea this season.

 

The 27-year-old who is the current Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) award Player of the Year has won the Premier League and FA Cup in back to back seasons.

Moses who is part of Gernor Rohr 30-man provisional list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will now turn his attention to the Super Eagles as they begin their preparatory matches for the tournament.

