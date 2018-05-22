Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea star Eden Hazard ignores former coach Jose Mourinho

Eden Hazard Chelsea star ignores former coach Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho embraced Cesc Fabregas with Eden Hazard just at his back as he moved on.

  • Published:
Eden Hazard leads Chelsea to winning ways play Eden Hazard reportedly ignored Jose Mourinho (Goal )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea star Eden Hazard reportedly ignored former manager Jose Mourinho in the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday, May 19.

Even though they worked together for almost three years while Mourinho was in charge at Chelsea, but the two seem not to have maintained a personal relationship off the pitch of play.

The two were caught on camera as they ignored each other in the tunnel of the Wembley Stadium.

Jose Mourinho, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas play Jose Mourinho embraces Cesc Fabregas while Eden Hazard looks on (YouTube)

 

Mourinho was caught on camera as he shook hands and embraced Cesc Fabregas who was in front of Hazard, while neglected to greet Hazard.

Hazard was very close to Mourinho but as the United manager greeted his teammate, he also did not move the slightest inch towards his former boss.

Mourinho is usually known to have a special connection with his past players with Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba all full of praise of the Portuguese management methods.

Eden Hazard play Eden Hazard scored the winner in the final against Manchester United (Eden Hazard)

Hazard, however, turned out to be the match winner of the encounter as he converted a penalty in the 22nd minute which turned out to be the only goal of the game as Chelsea held on to celebrate another trophy under Antonio Conte.

The 27-year-old is continually linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer but has stated that there is no chance of him joining Mourinho at Manchester United.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madridbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet
3 Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

Victor Moses Chelsea star models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt for The Blues
Cesc Fabregas Chelsea star ties the knot with partner Daniella Semaan
Eden Hazard Chelsea want to give Belgium International a new contract
Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager ready to offload 9 players
Eden Hazard Chelsea star says ‘no chance’ to joining Manchester United
Victor Moses Chelsea star, teammates use balloons to prepare for FA Cup final vs Manchester United
Eden Hazard Belgian midfielder happy at Chelsea despite Madrid links
Victor Moses Super Eagles forward nominated for Chelsea Player of the Year
Chelsea Fabregas, Hazard others dress up for David Luiz's birthday party
Willian, David Luiz Chelsea players launch new restaurant

Football

Kayode Olanrewaju Shakhtar Donetsk
Kayode Olanrewaju Shakhtar Donetsk striker is gutted on missing Super Eagles 2018 World Cup squad
Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo Ronaldo, Inzaghi, Seedorf, others turn out for 7-7 draw in testimonial
Looking ahead: Napoli captain Marek Hamsik could be on his way to a career in China, according to the Slovakian midfielder's father
Football Napoli skipper Hamsik considering China move: father
Tempers flare in the play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium