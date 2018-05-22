news

Chelsea star Eden Hazard reportedly ignored former manager Jose Mourinho in the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday, May 19.

Even though they worked together for almost three years while Mourinho was in charge at Chelsea, but the two seem not to have maintained a personal relationship off the pitch of play.

The two were caught on camera as they ignored each other in the tunnel of the Wembley Stadium.

Mourinho was caught on camera as he shook hands and embraced Cesc Fabregas who was in front of Hazard, while neglected to greet Hazard.

Hazard was very close to Mourinho but as the United manager greeted his teammate, he also did not move the slightest inch towards his former boss.

Mourinho is usually known to have a special connection with his past players with Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba all full of praise of the Portuguese management methods.

Hazard, however, turned out to be the match winner of the encounter as he converted a penalty in the 22nd minute which turned out to be the only goal of the game as Chelsea held on to celebrate another trophy under Antonio Conte.