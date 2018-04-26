Chelsea players Willian, David Luiz launch new restaurant

Home > Sports > Football >

Willian and David Luiz have officially launched their Mayfair restaurant.

Chelsea players David Luiz and Willian Borges have officially launched their new restaurant.

The Chelsea stars had the support of their teammates and several other Premier League players as they officially opened the Mayfair restaurant in London.

Willian and Luiz are partners of the Mayfair restaurant and worked with their agent Kia Joorabchian to sort out the details.

David Luiz and Olivier Giroud

Teammates Olivier Giroud, Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante came out to support Luiz and Willian in the establishment of their newly established restaurant.

Other teammates such as Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas, and Kenedy also came out to partake in the official launch.

Spanish midfielder Fabregas was quoted by the Daily Mail saying that Willian and Luiz have put in a lot of effort into the realisation

David Luiz Willian Ngolo Kante

He said, “they (Willian and Luiz) dedicated a lot of time to this project.”

There were several other Premier League stars that graced the launch of the new restaurant.

Watford’s Richarlison showed support for his compatriots, while Southampton's Cedric Soares and West Ham's Joao Mario were also on ground for the launch.

David Luiz and Richarlison

The launch comes after Chelsea stars dressed up in costumes for David Luiz’s 31st birthday.

After victory over Southampton in the FA Cup, Chelsea will resume action when they take on Swansea City in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

