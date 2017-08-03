Chelsea legend Frank Lampard joins BT Sports as pundit

If you want to see Chelsea legend Frank Lampard from next season, then check out BT Sports where has signed on to become a pundit.

Lampard since hanging his boot in 2016 has made some guest punditry on some other networks including Sky Sports.

Now he will be doing it full time on BT Sports for the full football season- the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

“I'm delighted to be joining BT Sport, I'm looking forward to an exciting new season both here and in Europe and can't wait to begin working with the team,” the former midfielder said.

BT say the 39-year-old rejected many offers before joining the network.

“So we are absolutely thrilled that he has chosen to join the team at BT Sport,” head of BT Sports Simon Green said.

“Frank needs no introduction as a Chelsea and England legend and he has already shown in his first appearances as a broadcaster that he is going to be a shrewd and insightful expert.

“Frank's incredible pedigree on the field means that he'll regularly be commenting on a competition that he's won as a player, which we believe gives him fantastic credibility.”

His first job will be on Sunday, August 6 as Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley.