Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea fined for failing to control players

Football Chelsea fined for failing to control players

Chelsea have accepted a Football Association charge and been fined £20,000 ($27,000) after players and coaches surrounded the referee at half-time during last week's 1-1 Premier League draw with Huddersfield.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea players remonstrate with referee Lee Mason after he blew the whistle for half-time during the match against Huddersfield play

Chelsea players remonstrate with referee Lee Mason after he blew the whistle for half-time during the match against Huddersfield

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea have accepted a Football Association charge and been fined £20,000 ($27,000) after players and coaches surrounded the referee at half-time during last week's 1-1 Premier League draw with Huddersfield.

The Blues were angered when Lee Mason awarded the hosts a corner but then blew for half-time before it was taken by Willian. The official had adjudged the required stoppage time had elapsed.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielder Cesc Fabregas and defender Antonio Rudiger led the protests. Rudiger had to be dragged away by assistant coach Carlo Cudicini, who also addressed Mason.

"Chelsea have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," an FA statement said.

The Blues criticised Huddersfield for time-wasting during the game, the result of which hit their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

A 3-0 loss at Newcastle on Sunday ensured Chelsea finished fifth but Antonio Conte's side could yet end the season with a trophy if they win Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia...bullet

Football

Marcelo's son Enzo Vieira and Real Madrid players
Marcelo Defender's son plays head tennis with Real Madrid stars
Sports Minister Solomon Dalung and Governor of Lagos Akinwunmi Ambode
National Stadium Federal government to handover ground to Lagos State
Enyimba
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba lose 3-0 to Cara Brazzaville
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of England’s squad for 2018 World Cup