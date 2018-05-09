Home > Sports > Football >

Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival

Huddersfield manager David Wagner revealed his players have demanded a boozy bus ride home after sealing their Premier League survival.

Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner (CL) celebrates with his players after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea secured top flight football next season

Wagner's side can look forward to an unexpected second season among the English elite after battling for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Laurent Depoitre's opener for Huddersfield was cancelled out by Marcos Alonso's equaliser, but the visitors fought tooth and nail to hold onto their precious point.

Huddersfield, promoted from the Championship last term, are guaranteed to avoid relegation with one game to spare.

Wagner was thrown into the air by his jubilant players during a wild celebration after the final whistle and the party mood was set to continue all night.

Rather than fly back to Yorkshire as planned, Wagner told reporters that his team told him they wanted to drive home to allow them time for a celebratory beer or two.

"More than one!" he said when asked how many drinks they would be allowed.

"I never doubted their mental strength. We were everything but a Premier League club last summer but we have given it a go.

"We have showed everybody that we are humble but we are ambitious. That is the town, and the club."

